16-year-old arrested, 4 others to be charged in rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins throughout Lincoln and Catawba counties

LINCOLN COUNTY N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old has been arrested and charges are pending for four others in connection to a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins throughout Lincoln and Catawba counties.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Verdict Ridge subdivision around 2 a.m. after neighbors in the area confronted an SUV that had been going around the neighborhood checking vehicles to see if they were unlocked. The SUV, occupied by five people, sped away from the scene.

A nearby deputy was able to locate the vehicle on Highway 73 near Highway 16 and pursued the SUV as it sped west on Highway 73. After making several turns, the SUV crashed into the woodline at Amity Chruch Road and Christopher Road. The five people inside the SUV jumped from the vehicle and ran, deputies said.

Deputies searched the area and located the driver, a 16-year-old suspect, hiding in a house under construction, the sheriff’s office said.

A K-9 Unit was used to look for the others who ran away but was unable to find them. Detectives also canvassed the neighborhoods of Canopy Creek, Creek Park, Oakwood Road, and Verdict Ridge and found 18 unlocked vehicles that had been broken into and items that were stolen.

A combined investigation by Lincoln County and Catawba County Sheriff’s Offices led to a home in Charlotte and resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicles from Catawba County and numerous items stolen from vehicles in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

One adult and four juveniles have been identified in connection to this case. Numerous felony charges are pending for the juveniles through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and for the adult.