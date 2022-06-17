HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old who was on the run in connection to the murder of a Hickory man has been taken into custody, police announced on Friday.

Three other 16-year-olds have also been apprehended in this case.

The 15-year-old young man is part of a group of people who were wanted in connection to the murder of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, who was found shot to death at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Monday.

The 15-year-old had been on the run in a reported stolen vehicle before he was apprehended, police said,

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for each of the teen boys.

Under N.C. State Law, police said they cannot release the identities of the suspects due to their age.

“The Hickory Police Department would like to thank the Hickory community for their patience and assistance as officers worked tirelessly to investigate this case,” the department said on social media.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator C. Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.