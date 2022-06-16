HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 15-year-old wanted for the murder of a man in Hickory has been recently spotted in a reported stolen vehicle, Hickory Police announced Thursday.

The wanted teen was seen in a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra. The car has a North Carolina license plate with the tag number RDJ-7400, police said.

“If you see this vehicle, do not approach it or its occupants. Call the Hickory Police Department immediately at 828-328-5551,” authorities said.

The 15-year-old young man is part of a group of people who were wanted in connection to the murder of Shonniel Blackburn, 35, who was found shot to death at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Monday.

Three 16-year-olds were taken into custody on Wednesday, police said. Investigators continue to search for the 15-year-old suspect at this time.

Juvenile petitions for murder have been issued for each of the teen boys.

Under N.C. State Law, police said they cannot release the identities of the suspects due to their age.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator C. Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov.