CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured during an assault in south Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

Police said the teenager was assaulted by an unknown suspect around 2:45 a.m. on Silver Arrow Drive.

Medic said the boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.