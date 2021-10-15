15-year-old dies after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where 15-year-old Daliamontray Strothers Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Strothers was taken to the hospital where he died on Oct. 14.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. No information about a potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 704-334-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.