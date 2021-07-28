15-year-old charged with murder of Rock Hill teen

July 28 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old is accused of murdering a 16-year-old found shot to death inside a vehicle in Rock Hill Monday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. on July 26 to 236 W. Main Street.

Rock Hill resident Matthew Robertson, 16, was found inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old juvenile as the suspect in the case. The teen was arrested Tuesday.

The unnamed suspect has been charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

