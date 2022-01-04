15-year-old arrested in shooting death of man at a strip mall near South End

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. at a strip mall near South End last month.

According to CMPD, detectives located and arrested the juvenile suspect on Monday without incident. He was transported to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North and was charged with first degree murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident near the 3500 block of S. Tryon St. and Clanton Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Marshall Jr. was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

CMPD said it’s still investigating the incident as a homicide, the 90th of the year for the city. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous.