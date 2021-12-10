14-year-old Union County boy faces felony charges for making false gun threat at school, Sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old boy in Union County is now facing felony charges after making up a gun threat at school.

The false threat involved a gun incident that the middle school student claimed would take place at Piedmont Middle School or Piedmont High School Thursday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants kids to know these threats aren’t something to mess around with.

“Safety of our schools is a top priority,” said Lt. James Maye of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “We want parents to know when they drop kids off, those kids are safe.”

That safety, though, was questioned Wednesday night when a 14-year-old student claimed there would be a gun incident at Piedmont Middle School or High School.

“It is probably one of the most serious things we deal with, if not THE most serious thing,” said Lt. Maye.

The threat, understandably, sent parents into a panic.

“As you can imagine, the threat sent the community into a panic and people kept their kids home from school,” Lt. Maye said.

The student reported the gun threat to a school resource officer Wednesday night through the “Say Something” anonymous reporting app. Except, his report wasn’t anonymous.

“Basically, early the next morning they re-interviewed the student and learned they fabricated the entire threat.”

The student is still charged with a Class H felony, though, for mass violence against an educational property — even though he made the entire thing up.

“Our office will stand strong and continue to prosecute anyone who sends our community into a needless panic.”

Two other Union County Schools were investigated for false alarm threats Thursday. One at Porter Ridge High School, the other at Parkwood High School.

“Basically, we had three groups of investigators out investigating three threats at the same time.”

Deputies want kids and parents to understand the severity of these false threats and the impact they have on the entire community.

“The seriousness of this is beyond words,” said Lt. Maye. We want to investigate every matter individually and efficiently.”

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to monitor what their kids are doing online and what they’re posting on social media.

As far as a motive, Lt. Maye tells FOX 46 it seems this was an “attention-seeking measure.”

“And it sure got attention,” he said. “But not the kind he wanted.”