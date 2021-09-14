Police: 14-year-old girl dies at hospital following shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle identified

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old girl has died in the hospital after she was shot in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police said officers were called to a medical emergency around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday near the 300 block of N. Chester Street where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old girl passed away from her injuries while at the hospital, police said. This case is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident.

A suspect vehicle, last seen leaving the area, is described as a 2013 or 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with temporary plates and a dent on the left rear bumper, police said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.