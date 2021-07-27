14-year-old charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death inside a Lancaster County home on Monday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 7 p.m. Monday at a home located along Quiet Access Road. Veronica McIlwain, 44, was found inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation revealed a 14-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested later that night and has been charged with first-degree murder.

A violent crime task force, Lancaster EMS, and the sheriff’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an open and active investigation. There is no word on a motive at this time.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but we believe we have an accurate account of the events that occurred on Quiet Acres Road last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We do not believe anybody else was involved. This is a tragedy for the family and friends of Ms. McIlwain, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”