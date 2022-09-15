FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said.

Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were identified in this case. Both teenagers are students at Fort Mill High School, police said.

According to police reports, one of the messages written on the walls of the bathroom read:

“Good Luck Fort Mill 9/13/22 R-Wing First”

The 14-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile with student threats and vandalism. The 16-year-old boy is also being charged as a juvenile with student threats, threatening a public employee, and vandalism.

Police said both teens were taken into custody, served their juvenile summons/petitions for the charges brought forth, and then released to the custody of their parent/guardian.

Due to both parties’ juvenile status; no photos, names, or other identifying information will be released, the Fort Mill Police Department said.