13-year-old student faces charges after bringing AirSoft gun to Third Creek Middle School in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old student has been charged after deputies said the boy brought an AirSoft gun to school on Friday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Feb. 4, the School Resource Officer at Third Creek Middle School was made aware of a possible weapon on campus.

School officials and the SRO went to a specific location within the school and spoke with a 13-year-old student. While searching the boy’s book bag, authorities found a black metal pistol with the barrel also painted black. Upon closer inspection of the gun, it was verified to be an AirSoft gun, deputies said.

Photo: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

The student will be charged with possession of a weapon other than firearms and explosives on school grounds by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The school has suspended the student for at least 10 days. The student was released to a parent and told not to be back on any Iredell-Statesville School Property.