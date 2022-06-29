GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 13-year-old is in custody and facing a series of charges – including attempted first-degree murder – in a June 16 shooting that left a toddler injured.

The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Hugh Street. Goldsboro police responded to a shooting call in that area and found a 2-year-old in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The following day, Tyrik Deontre Joyner, 26, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. after Goldsboro officers exercised warrants at a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 S and W. Ash Street.

On June 24, juvenile petitions were filed against a 13-year-old boy in the shooting.

The Office of Juvenile Justice received the petitions and sought a secure custody order, which was granted by the Court, Goldsboro police said.

On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the 13-year-old turned himself in at the Goldsboro Police Department.

He was then transported to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He will have a first appearance in court on June 30.

He faces:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injured

Four counts discharge firearm into occupied motor vehicle

CBS 17 reporter, Brea Hollingsworth, spoke with Armstrong by phone Tuesday.

“As we approach the light on Slocumb Street and was making a turn on Harris Street when a car to slowed down and started shooting,” Armstrong said. “My reaction was just to grab my kids as fast as I could try to get them on the ground.”

She says her son’s name is Legend Davis.

He was shot in the stomach and was in the hospital for about a week.

Monday, she said her son was back to normal.

“I’m just thankful to everybody for praying for my son and he’s doing OK. He’s back to his normal self and he thanks everybody to for praying for him.”