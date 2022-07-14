CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials reported a “disturbing” number of shootings and violent crimes involving juveniles so far in 2022 during a mid-year review on Thursday.

Officials said they have seen a rise in gun violence across the Queen City. Assaults with a gun are up 25% this year compared to the city’s five-year average.

“What’s even more disturbing about these statistics is the frequency that these shootings are being committed by juveniles,” CMPD said.

Police said 118 juveniles have been suspects of firearm-related offenses since the beginning of the year. There have been 482 juvenile victims of those offenses.

Police said the issue is only getting worse as teens get their hands on guns and commit violent crimes – “including murder.”

Teenagers are most commonly stealing the guns used in crimes – whether it’s from parents and caretakers not locking up their guns at home or community members leaving guns inside their unlocked cars, officials said.

CMPD said it offers over 25 programs that engage with kids and aim to keep them away from crime, but police can’t do it alone.

“Parents need to talk to their kids, educate them, provide structure and get these kids into programs that can keep them on the right path,” a CMPD spokesperson said. 2022 during a mid-year review on Thursday.

The City of Charlotte has seen a four percent increase in overall crime so far in 2022, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s mid-year review.

So far this year, Charlotte has seen a 3% increase in violent crime, police said. The statistics include rapes, robberies, homicides and assaults.

Police said reported assaults are down nearly 25%, while aggravated assault victims are down nearly 3%.

Robberies saw a 5% increase, with 732 incidents reported in 2022.

Homicides are also up, CMPD said, with an 8.5% increase compared to this time in 2021. Police said there had been 51 homicides at the time of the review.

Property crime saw a larger increase compared to 2021, up 6%.

Police reported a 23% increase in burglary, a 14% increase in residential burglary, a 33% increase in commercial burglary cases and a 10% increase in vehicle thefts. Arson was also up 13%.