11-year-old shot, injured in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 11-year-old child was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 600 block of W. Sugar Creek Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers were told that an 11-year-old child had been shot and was being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police said they were able to find the victim and they were taken to the hospital by Medic with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Authorities said there was no other information to release as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.