11 methamphetamine traffickers, some from Hickory, Monroe, and Catawba, sentenced to prison

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eleven members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring have been ordered to serve prison sentences ranging from 36 months to 210 months for federal drug conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, from 2018 to April 2019, the co-defendants were involved in a drug conspiracy that trafficked and distributed methamphetamine in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell, and Alexander Counties and elsewhere in western North Carolina.

During the multi-agency investigation, law enforcement said they seized at least 23 firearms, and more than $250,000 in drug proceeds.

The 11 defendants, each of whom previously pleaded guilty conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, were sentenced on Aug. 4, and Aug. 5, as follows:

Kimberly Deann Bumgarner , 56, of Claremont, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release. In addition to the conspiracy charge, Bumgarner also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ruth Marie Dugger , 38, of Claremont, N.C., was sentenced to 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Duggar also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Aaron Douglas Goodson , 30, of Maiden, N.C., was sentenced to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Goodson also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tiffany Christmas Hirani , 34, of Monroe, Georgia, was sentenced to 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Priscilla Chapman Lambert , 34, of Hickory, N.C., was sentenced to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Brian Duane Martz , 42, was sentenced to 191 months in prison and five

years of supervised release.

Lowell Thomas Messer , 44, of Newton, N.C., was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Messer also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jason Keith Reichard , 39, of Newton, N.C., was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Cynthia Roxanne Shook , 35, of Catawba, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Shook also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thomas Dewayne Simmons, Jr. , 35, of Snellville, Georgia, was sentenced to 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Simmons also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Samantha Jean Taylor, 26, of Newton, N.C., was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Three other members of the conspiracy have pleaded guilty for their participation in the drug conspiracy, authorities said.

James Kristoffer Cantley, Jonathan Corey Daniel, and Michael James Notheisen, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cantley and Notheisen have also each pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A sentencing date for Cantley, Daniel and Notheisen has not been set, authorities said.