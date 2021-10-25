$10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of Lincoln County man discovered in the woods this July

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the July murder of a Lincoln County man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to an area along Smith Farm Road in Lincolnton on July 13, 2021, in regards to a suspicious vehicle. At the time, the vehicle was found off the road in a secluded, wooded area.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men who were training a hunting dog had called 911 when they saw the vehicle in the woods. The car was unoccupied, and deputies searched the area in an attempt to locate anyone. A LCSO K-9 was brought in and quickly located the body of an unidentified man.

The vehicle was registered to a man who had been reported missing on July 7, 2021, deputies said.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem for an autopsy that was conducted on July 16. The medical examiner identified the body as William Buster McCarter, 37. of Lincolnton. The death has been ruled a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-3708.