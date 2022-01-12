1 wanted, 1 sought in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been arrested and another is still being sought in connection to the fatal shooting of a Lenoir man, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, deputies were called to the intersection of Old North Road and Collettsville Road for the report of a man not breathing inside a Subaru vehicle.

As deputies arrived at the scene, the man, identified as Jose David Martinez Aguilera, 25, was found dead inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to determine that the deadly shooting happened outside of a home on Quailridge Court in Lenoir. Investigators developed two suspects and arrest warrants were issued.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, 22, who was wanted for accessory after the fact to murder was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Lenoir. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. He’s due in court on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The second identified suspect, Isaac McKinley Dixon, 22, remains at large and is wanted for murder.

Anyone who has any information on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-758-2324.