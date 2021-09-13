1 wanted, 1 in custody for selling meth in Iredell County

Left to Right: Justin Deaton, Robert Jenkins (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is under arrest and another is wanted for trafficking crystal methamphetamine in the Troutman and Mooresville areas, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an investigation began after the sheriff’s office received information that meth was being sold in southern Iredell County.

Detectives said they were able to quickly identify 32-year-old Robert Jenkins as the suspect and confirmed his ties to Iredell County, despite being from Mocksville.

Undercover investigators met with Jenkins and 38-year-old Justin Deaton in Mooresville where they purchased over one ounce of the drug.

Authorities said investigators arranged another purchase from Jenkins but determined the substance he sold them was counterfeit. After buying the counterfeit meth, Jenkins was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking by Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking by Transportation of Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Conspire to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking by Sale of Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, and Felony Sell or Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

Deputies are still searching for Deaton who is wanted for Conspiring to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine.

WANTED: Justin Deaton (photo by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Deaton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.