CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far W.T. Harris Blvd.

When they arrived, officers said they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Authorities did not mention a potential motive or suspect in the shooting.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.