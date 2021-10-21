1 shot, killed in Kannapolis; homicide investigation underway, deputies say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was found dead after a shooting in northeast Kannapolis Thursday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said deputies responded to a possible shooting on Fowler Street around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 21 where they found a person dead.
Authorities confirmed investigators are treating the death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.
No more information was released.
