RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 5 p.m., Randolph County deputies responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road in Asheboro.

Arriving deputies saw a male leave the home with a gun and then go back inside. He then ran away with the weapon out of the back of the home while additional units were on the way to help with the scene, the release says.

A perimeter was established, and people living within a mile radius were alerted that deputies were searching for an armed person in the area.

Around 6 p.m., the person was seen running toward his home while still armed and encountered law enforcement officials.

Shots were fired, and the person was wounded.

Deputies rendered aid and continued while fire officials and EMS were responding. Randolph County EMS took the male to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office has not released information on this man’s condition or how serious his injuries are.

The investigation is ongoing and SBI will be taking over.