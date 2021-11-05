1 shot in officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Albemarle Road in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Walmart in East Charlotte on Albemarle Road.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center. CMPD has not released many details about what occurred just yet, but can report that no officers were injured in the incident.

This story is breaking, and will be updated shortly. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates.