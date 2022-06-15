GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police.

The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.

One person suffered minor injuries during the shooting incident. Gastonia Police said the person was not shot during the encounter. The minor injury is believed to be from shattered glass.

The area was shut down Wednesday afternoon as officers searched for the suspect.