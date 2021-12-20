1 person shot, killed outside apartment building near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was found shot to death outside of an apartment building near University City early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call near the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard just before 12:10 a.m. Monday.

A person was found outside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, authorities said.

Homicide detectives responded to the crime scene to collect evidence.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.