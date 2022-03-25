CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on Cross Point Circle just off Independence Boulevard.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
Police said the shooting looked to be a targeted incident. They do not believe there is any direct threat to those living in the apartment complex community.
Investigators are asking anyone that may have a doorbell camera in the complex to share their video with police.
Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1000.