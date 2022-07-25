CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old man was found shot to death in northwest Charlotte Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive where they found Jesse Mobley Jr. with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, officials said.

CMPD said the shooting is not considered to be a random act of violence. Police were not looking for any suspects.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.