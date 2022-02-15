Man found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s Office, victim services, MEdic, CFD, and a special investigations unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

