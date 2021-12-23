1 person shot, killed in Charlotte’s University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a person was found dead in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane. Medic confirmed crews responded for a person who had been shot and they were pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately released by police.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

