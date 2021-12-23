CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said a person was found dead in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane. Medic confirmed crews responded for a person who had been shot and they were pronounced dead.
No further details were immediately released by police.
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.