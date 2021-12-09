1 person injured in early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach sports bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after they say there was an early morning shooting at a Myrtle Beach sports bar.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to Spencer’z Sports Bar for calls of a fight, according to police. While officers were on their way, they received word that there had been a shooting.

One person was injured with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An incident report obtained by News13 says there was a fight near the bar and when staff stopped it, another one began near the same area. During this time, two men were standing near the exit, preventing people from leaving. The report says as the victim approached them to make them move out of the way, a handgun was fired once.

There have been no arrests and are there are no suspects at this time.