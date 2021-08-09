1 person dead after shooting on S. Johnson Street in Monroe, police say

Crime and Public Safety

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person has died from their injuries in the hospital following a reported shooting Sunday morning in Monroe, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, along S. Johnson Street, police said.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The victim, identified as Desha Franklin, 25, arrived at Union Atrium with a gunshot wound. Franklin was then airlifted to Atrium Charlotte for treatment and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories