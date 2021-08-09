1 person dead after shooting on S. Johnson Street in Monroe, police say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person has died from their injuries in the hospital following a reported shooting Sunday morning in Monroe, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, along S. Johnson Street, police said.

The victim, identified as Desha Franklin, 25, arrived at Union Atrium with a gunshot wound. Franklin was then airlifted to Atrium Charlotte for treatment and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.