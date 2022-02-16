One of the Lincolnton hostages has been arrested on a probation violation

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More details are being released on Tuesday’s tense hostage situation that developed in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that around midnight they exploded flash-bang grenades and SWAT breached the door of the mobile home taking Patrick Shomo, 40, of Gaston County, into custody.

Detectives later learned one of the two women who were being held hostage was wanted on outstanding probation violation charges. Chelsey Avery, 31, of Iron Station, was later arrested and placed in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, to the mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail in Lincolnton.

Shomo was holding two women hostage and hostage negotiators were brought in to assist, deputies said.

After nearly 13 hours, the situation came to an end. Shomo faces multiple charges including stolen gun possession, kidnapping, and gun discharge, the Sheriff’s Office said.