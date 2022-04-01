CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man and two boys are accused in a shooting on the campus of Oakdale Elementary School during a teacher workday on Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the school on March 28 and found evidence of a shooting in the athletic field area.

Detectives were able to identify all three people they said were involved in the incident.

CMPD said two juvenile suspects were injured and will be charged when they are released from treatment.

18-year-old Malachi Huggins was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

CMS schools were not in session on Monday due to a teacher workday. Police said staff members were inside the school but were not in danger.

The suspects were not students of the school, authorities said.

Investigators said the three suspects knew each other and were the only people involved in the shooting. The incident was “not a random act of violence.”

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.