Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-77 north of Fort Mill; Charlotte woman charged with DUI

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man is dead after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate-77 just north of Fort Mill in South Carolina Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The man has been identified as Ajibril Crawford Blake, 32, of Charlotte, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

Troopers said the man was traveling northbound on I-77 around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 9 when his vehicle was struck head-on by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes about two miles north of Fort Mill.

Blake died at the scene, authorities said.

The driver traveling the wrong way, identified as Nicole Tanner, 26, from Charlotte, was not hurt in the crash. Tanner was arrested and has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and open container of liquor in a moving vehicle.

I-77 was closed for about five hours into Wednesday morning.

The SC State Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this case.