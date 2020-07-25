Man fatally shot near west Charlotte arcade on Wilkinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

Police were called to a scene around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 4000 block of Wilkinson Blvd. near the Fish Hut arcade. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no suspects at this time and police say there is no motive.

FOX 46 is live at the scene working to gather more information. Check back with us for updates.

