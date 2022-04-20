CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are asking for help finding a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer Loop near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road.

Investigators said a Honda Accord struck the rear of a vehicle before swerving into another lane and hitting a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Troopers described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper missing completely.

The vehicle reportedly also had a Honda of Concord front license plate on its front bumper and could be local to the area, Highway Patrol said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Highway Patrol office in Mecklenburg County at 980-224-6070.