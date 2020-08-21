20-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD says one person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Lawyers Road on Firelight Lane. the shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Firelight, officials say.

Officers and Medic were called to the scene just after 5 p.m. where they found the victim in the Valero gas station parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as Zion Garcia, 20, was taken to Atrium CMC where they were later pronounced dead.

K-9, the DA’s office, CFD, and CSI were among the departments who responded to the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

This is the 79th homicide in Charlotte this year.

LIVE FROM ALBEMARLE ROAD

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android