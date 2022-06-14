CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a home in Claremont early Tuesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Cheyenne Oaks where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The fourth was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said one of the four people involved is believed to be the shooter.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, deputies said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.