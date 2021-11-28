1 killed, 2 others seriously injured in early morning shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 1700 block of Harland Street.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been shot inside of the home. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Two other people were rushed to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

