Suspect sought in Christmas shooting death on Beatties Ford Road in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person was killed, and two others injured in a Christmas shooting on Beatties Ford Road. according to CMPD.

Three people were found to have been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road. One of the victims, 28-year-old Fredrick Antonio Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, investigators identified Bruce Japel Adams as the suspect after an extensive investigation. Warrants have been issued for Adams’ arrest including first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Adams, you’re asked to call 911, CMPD Tipline at (704) 432-TIPS, or the CMPD CrimeStoppers tip line if you prefer to remain anonymous at (704) 334-1600. You can also leave a tip online at charlottecrimestoppers.com

This is the 99th homicide of the year in Charlotte.