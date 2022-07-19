NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a North Carolina shooting in which one person was killed and two people were wounded, a sheriff’s office said.

News outlets report deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the county at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arriving, they found three shooting victims, one of whom was dead. A man and a woman found wounded at the scene were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Police say that a burgundy Chevrolet Impala had left the scene before officers arrived, and officers with the North Wilkesboro Police Department chased the car until they stopped it.

Authorities arrested Stacy Elizabeth Miller, 33, and charged her with murder and aiding and abetting the crime of driving while license revoked. James Louis Robinson, 54, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Initial reports had said both suspects were charged with murder.

Miller and Robinson are jailed without bond. Both were appointed attorneys during a court appearance on Monday, but neither could be reached for comment.