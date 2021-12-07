1 killed, 1 injured in shooting that ends in north Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and another is injured in a shooting that ended in a crash overnight in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly incident began around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the 8600 Block of Swank Place. Officers were called to the scene for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As CMPD officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

As more officers were arriving at the crime scene, they saw another vehicle that was reportedly involved in the incident, speeding away from the area.

CMPD officers chased the suspect vehicle briefly before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and Oakdale Road, forcing the closure of Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

Scene of the crash at Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd and Oakdale Rd

Both people inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, police said. One of the two was also found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to Atrium Main for treatment.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

According to Duke Energy, about 3,000 customers are without power Tuesday following the crash.