1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and another is injured following an early morning shooting Monday in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened at 1:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the intersection of N. Graham Street and Oneida Road, police said.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic also responded to the scene and transported one of the men to Atrium Main for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.