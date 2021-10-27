1 in custody, 1 wanted in police chase from Union County into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is in custody and another is on the run following a police chase from Union County into Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the pursuit ended at the intersection of Providence Rd. and Mckee Rd. in Charlotte.

One suspect is in custody and deputies are searching for a second suspect in the area. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing an orange hoodie and brightly colored camo pants, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 9-1-1.