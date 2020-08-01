Man in his 20’s fatally shot on S. Tryon, police say

Charlotte police investigated the city’s 71st homicide this year on Saturday morning.

Police and Medic both responded to the scene of a reported shooting near 7700 S. Tryon around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

CMPD described the yet-to-be-identified victim as an African American male in his 20’s. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say some sort of dispute occurred between individuals and ended with the death of the man.

The incident occurred at a strip of stores that has a gas station and a separate arcade, a convenience store, a cell phone store, and a Pizza Hut.

CMPD says no arrests have been made yet. Fox 46 was on the scene and was working to confirm more information.

K-9, the DA’s office, and CFD were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

