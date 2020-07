One person was fatally shot in northeast Charlotte late Saturday night, officials say.

Medic responded to the scene on W. 28th Street and Pine Street and there was an active police presence around 11 p.m.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene. It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This is the city’s 67th homicide this year.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android