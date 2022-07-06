CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Celsey Street.

A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was reported as having been grazed by a bullet in the hand, however, that person was not found, according to the police report.

SLED, EMS, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and Chester City Police were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect or a motive and this remains an active investigation.