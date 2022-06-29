CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive.

Officers found a person with a life-threatening gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CMPD said the suspect in the case remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers. Police are not searching for any other suspects.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.