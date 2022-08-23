CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed Monday after a vehicle hit two parked cars and overturned in a crash in a north Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pat Garrett Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a heavily damaged Hyundai SUV and two other damaged cars.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling west on Pat Garrett Street when it hit two unoccupied parked cars on the right side of the road. The Hyundai overturned and ended up on its right side, police said.

The passenger of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Jayquan Marquise Reid, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The driver, Katiyah Ashanti Hines, 27, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD said Hines was screened for impairment and was found to be impaired. She was arrested and charged with Felony Death by vehicle.

Impairment and speeding in a residential area are suspected to have contributed to the crash, police said.

Authorities said neither Hines nor Reid was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.