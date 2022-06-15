DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal shooting on a strip of Durham highway Tuesday night had shut down a portion of NC 15-501 North, police say.

The roadway reopened Wednesday morning shortly before 5 a.m.

The shooting took place on NC 15-501 North near Pickett Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when police said they found Jeremiah Tobias Dixon, 19, inside a vehicle, and he had been shot. He was pronounced dead on-scene.

The department then shared more information just before 11 p.m. Tuesday saying shots were fired from another vehicle, also traveling northbound, resulting in the extended road closure.

If you know anything, contact Investigator M. Adams at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29546 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.